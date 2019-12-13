5 Surprises that could be planned for NXT's rumored involvement at WrestleMania 36

Vatsal Rathod 13 Dec 2019

NXT is here to rule!

WWE has done a commendable job in the last few months in establishing NXT as the official third brand of the company, alongside Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The so-called developmental brand got its big break at the recently concluded Survivor Series pay-per-view, which saw NXT dominate and defeat both the blue and red brands - much to the shock of many fans. But that was not all, as WWE might have some major plans for the Black and Gold brand going forward.

According to WrestleVotes, one of their trusted sources have informed them that NXT will have a role to play at WrestleMania 36, which takes place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th, 2020. The source also mentioned that the involvement would not be restricted to NXT TakeOver, but on the actual WrestleMania card.

Heard from a well placed source, as of now, NXT will have a role at WrestleMania. Not talking about TakeOver, but on the actual Mania card. No details as to who or what, but an NXT presence will be felt at Raymond James Stadium. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 12, 2019

This certainly looks to be another major step from Vince and Triple H to solidify the legitimacy of NXT, by giving them the chance to showcase their talent at the grandest Sports Entertainment platform in the world. But what could they be planning?

In this article, let's take a look at five such NXT surprises which might be in store for us at the Show of Shows. Be sure to let us know your predictions and theories in the comments section below.

#5 NXT Championship match on the main card

Imagine a WrestleMania crowd chanting "Adam Cole Bay Bay"

In what could be the simplest thing to bet on, we might see the NXT Championship being defended on the WrestleMania card this year. At Survivor Series last month, the NXT Champion Adam Cole defended his title against Pete Dunne in a match-of-the-night contender, letting the casual fans understand what they are missing by not following NXT.

While there has been a significant increase in NXT's ratings after Survivor Series, they still are in a tight competition with AEW Dynamite. A grand showcase at WrestleMania 36 with the NXT Champion defending his title on the show is sure to attract more eyes to the Black and Gold brand. Imagine someone like Johnny Gargano or Tomasso Ciampa winning the NXT title at the Show of Shows.

