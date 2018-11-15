5 surprises that could happen at Survivor Series

Mohit Kushwaha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 474 // 15 Nov 2018, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series 2017 produced some real shockers!

Survivor Series is fast approaching and in its 32nd edition, the second oldest PPV promises to pack a punch. Ever since the brand split came into force in 2016, Survivor Series has gained tremendous importance.

If we remove the abysmal main-event of 2017, both 2016 and 2017 produced some fiery match-ups and gave us a clash of champions. The same format is set in stone this year as well and has a stacked card from top to bottom.

WWE made two last-minute changes to the two biggest matches on the show. AJ Styles shockingly lost his title to Daniel Bryan, while Becky Lynch was deemed unfit to compete at the PPV.

WWE already surprised us with two big changes just two days before an-all important pay-per-view. How many surprises they have in store at the PPV itself remains to be seen.

Wrestlemania season has always been the peak of WWE programming, and November-April produces some of the best matches and storylines WWE has to offer.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential surprises we could see at this year's Survivor Series.

#1: AJ Styles replaces Shane McMahon

Get out of this team, Shane!

AJ Styles holds a unique record of featuring in every single PPV since his arrival to WWE. He has featured in most of them as WWE Champion, or a WWE contender, which bears a testimony to the faith WWE has in the Phenomenal One.

Styles is currently off the card for Survivor Series after his shock defeat to Daniel Bryan. Styles was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in a rematch from last year's Survivor Series, where he came close to defeating The Beast but was put down by an F5.

AJ Styles is one of the top superstars in the company, and his absence from the PPV will be a major deterrent for the WWE Universe. Survivor Series is one of the Big 4 PPVs of the year, and The Phenomenal One needs to feature on it some way or the other.

1 / 5 NEXT