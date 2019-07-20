5 Surprises that could happen at WWE RAW Reunion: Unannounced guest shows up, Fiend destroys legend

Riju Dasgupta

WWE RAW Reunion could be the site for multiple surprises

There is more than one reason to be excited for RAW Reunion, this Monday. Not only will a whole multitude of legends show up at the event, but you have the greatest creative mind in the business, Paul Heyman booking them in really exciting segments.

There is guaranteed to be more than one surprise at the show for certain, and there are enough articles on Sportskeeda Wrestling talking about them. Let me discuss 5 surprises beyond the obvious, beyond what's been discussed.

Chime in with your thoughts and comments in the section right below. This is your space for fantasy booking, so go crazy and make your selections, reader.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen during the said show.

#5 Sting returns to challenge The Undertaker in an unadvertised appearance

5 Major signs that Sting may return to face The Undertaker later this year https://t.co/6Jiv5w78GA — doris russell (@Doris19555) July 15, 2019

I'm sure I'm not the only person that noticed the crow sounds when The Undertaker stepped out to compete at Extreme Rules last week. It is very obvious that even if the clash isn't really happening, WWE wants us to believe that The Undertaker will be facing Sting, down the line. In case you're wondering about the connections, Sting's character in WCW was heavily influenced by the movie- The Crow.

While Sting may be retired, even if he were to come out and face off with The Undertaker, it would result in a huge pop for the audience in attendance, who've wanted this match to happen for many years now. Sting has been vocal about coming out of retirement for this match. There are ways to book a match where Sting doesn't get injured.

In any case, there's more than one person on the internet talking about Undertaker vs. Sting to this very day in 2019. If Sting does show up, it'll be a massive talking point.

