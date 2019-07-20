×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Surprises that could happen at WWE RAW Reunion: Unannounced guest shows up, Fiend destroys legend

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.02K   //    20 Jul 2019, 19:49 IST

WWE RAW Reunion could be the site for multiple surprises
WWE RAW Reunion could be the site for multiple surprises

There is more than one reason to be excited for RAW Reunion, this Monday. Not only will a whole multitude of legends show up at the event, but you have the greatest creative mind in the business, Paul Heyman booking them in really exciting segments.

There is guaranteed to be more than one surprise at the show for certain, and there are enough articles on Sportskeeda Wrestling talking about them. Let me discuss 5 surprises beyond the obvious, beyond what's been discussed.

Chime in with your thoughts and comments in the section right below. This is your space for fantasy booking, so go crazy and make your selections, reader.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen during the said show.

#5 Sting returns to challenge The Undertaker in an unadvertised appearance

I'm sure I'm not the only person that noticed the crow sounds when The Undertaker stepped out to compete at Extreme Rules last week. It is very obvious that even if the clash isn't really happening, WWE wants us to believe that The Undertaker will be facing Sting, down the line. In case you're wondering about the connections, Sting's character in WCW was heavily influenced by the movie- The Crow.

While Sting may be retired, even if he were to come out and face off with The Undertaker, it would result in a huge pop for the audience in attendance, who've wanted this match to happen for many years now. Sting has been vocal about coming out of retirement for this match. There are ways to book a match where Sting doesn't get injured.

In any case, there's more than one person on the internet talking about Undertaker vs. Sting to this very day in 2019. If Sting does show up, it'll be a massive talking point.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Sting Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
3 Exciting ways WWE could book some legends at RAW Reunion 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Things that should happen this Monday
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week: Bray Wyatt returns, Sting's challenge
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 shockers & surprises from the night after Extreme Rules (July 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 3 things that could happen
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen after Stomping Grounds - The Fiend debuts, Heel turn
RELATED STORY
5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion
RELATED STORY
5 surprises that could happen at WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should avoid doing at Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
5 Huge segments WWE could have planned for the RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us