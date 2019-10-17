5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown after the draft- The Fiend's next victim, Big return?

Everything is bound to change after the recently concluded draft!

I know that certain shows were dubbed as Season Premieres before this, but honestly, this is when a new era of SmackDown truly begins. The roster has been split down the middle and we're going to see some brand new feuds in the coming months.

With that in mind, let's have a look at what surprises Vince McMahon could potentially book to bring back the massive audience he lost from Week 1 to Week 2, after the recent move to FOX. Eric Bischoff is no longer at the helm of things and we'll have to wonder what changes Bruce Prichard could potentially bring to the mix.

Whether or not you liked the draft, we'll have to live with it, as weekly consumers of the WWE product. And truth be told, there are so many exciting matchups that could emerge from the way that the rosters have lined up.

I do believe that this week should give us a glimpse of the programs we could potentially see.

#5 The Fiend goes after Luke Harper

I know that The Fiend and Seth Rollins are on a collision course for Saudi Arabia, but the fact of the matter is that the two men are on different brands, meaning that The Fiend will have to kickstart a brand new rivalry on the blue brand. Who better than Luke Harper for a role like this considering that he's on the Blue Brand while Rowan has been transferred to Monday Night RAW.

Harper is someone who's been very public and very vocal about his issues with the company. and WWE will want to keep him happy because he is a very good hand. A feud against Bray Wyatt, a man with whom he has a readymade storyline, could just be what the doctor ordered!

