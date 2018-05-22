Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 surprises that could happen on SmackDown Live

    It's a new beginning for SmackDown Live and some big changes may be forthcoming!

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 20:37 IST
    34.20K

    Have we seen the end of The New Day already?
    SmackDown Live comes to us from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. From the looks of it, it's going to be a pretty exciting episode. However, in this article, I will try and get you excited about 5 possibilities that could make the episode unforgettable. Fans definitely want WWE to pull up their socks and deliver, because of how lackluster the product has been.

    The fact of the matter is that SmackDown Live has signed a billion dollar deal with FOX. And because of this very reason, all eyes will be on the product. Stock prices have gone through the roof and will only go up in coming weeks.

    How can WWE make an impression? I suggest 5 ways they can leave fans begging for more with the right kind of booking.

    Here are 5 surprises that we might see this week.

    #5 SAnitY makes their big debut

    SAnitY could really be the opponents The Bludgeon Brothers wanted!
    Andrade 'Cien' Almas had a great showing during his SmackDown Live debut. However, it was a highly publicized and heavily advertised debut and as cool as it was, it did not become a talking point like it should have. SAnitY can make a huge impression if they debut without being advertised. They thrive in chaos and yes, their debut could be very chaotic.

    These three men are perhaps the only behemoths who size up to The Bludgeon Brothers. While the Bludgeon Brothers have ploughed through the SmackDown Live tag team division in recent months, Young, Wolfe and Dain could certainly crash the party and stand up to the Tag Team Champions. This would be a very interesting program.

    Will SAnitY make their debut this week? If so, the possibilities are quite endless for them!

    WWE SmackDown New Day Bullet Club AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
