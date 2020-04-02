5 Surprises that could happen on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania- Goldberg attacked by monstrous WWE star, Big face turn

The final episode of SmackDown could have a 'monstrous' surprise for Goldberg.

Roman Reigns could be written off WWE TV in a creative manner as well.

You simply can't afford to miss the final pit stop

And then, there was one. There will only be one final pitstop before WrestleMania 36 comes around and it is the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Because this is going to be the most unique WrestleMania in history, expect the go-home show to be no less exciting. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard must have whipped up a concoction of exciting television content that they will unleash upon us this week.

To get you all fired up for SmackDown, I am going to suggest 5 surprises for you to sink your teeth into and enjoy to the fullest. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think these twists could potentially add a brand new dimension to the show.

Think you can predict a few surprises on your own as well? Be sure to get your fantasy booker hat on and tell me all your predictions.

#5 Braun Strowman attacks Goldberg setting up a feud

It is very common knowledge by now that Roman Reigns will not be a part of WrestleMania in the year 2020. And yes, rumors do indicate that it will be Braun Strowman who steps up to the plate to take on the current Universal Champion. But to have a match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman with no build at all would be strange.

So, maybe the simplest solution would be to have Goldberg getting decimated by Braun Strowman to build him up as a believable contender before their big match. In most cases, WWE would refrain from doing so.

But this is Braun Strowman we're taking about- an actual monster among men. If SmackDown goes off the air with Goldberg lying in a heap, a lot of people will be intrigued to watch WrestleMania to see how the match plays out.

