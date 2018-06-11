5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW before Money in the Bank

Can WWE pull off a master stroke that changes everything?

RAW needs to step up its game ahead of MITB!

The Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas will be home to the final episode of RAW before Money in the Bank comes our way. In light of low ratings and poor viewership, WWE needs to amp up its game big time. What better way to achieve this than with a packed show full of surprises. I will suggest 5 ways this can be achieved.

Be sure to leave a comment. Let me know which of these surprises you'd like to see on the show. Feel free to suggest some of your own.

I think we can all agree as WWE fans that the product could do with a big time shake-up. With viewership declining like it is, WWE must look back at its glory days and wonder exactly what's going wrong.

While that's another topic for another day, here are 5 surprises for tonight's RAW.

#5 Constable Corbin books himself in Money in the Bank

Could Baron Corbin change the topography of WWE for good?

Everyone's been wondering why Baron Corbin was made Constable! The idea is simple, to be the antagonist who pulls Kurt Angle's strings and sets him on edge. This could even lead to a match between the two men down the line. Every single stipulation that he makes could create major chaos.

Corbin could suspend Braun Strowman for laying down a beat down upon his opponent. Who would take his place instead? Why...the man in power himself, Constable Corbin.

Everyone hates a man in power who abuses his authority and WWE has a great chance to book Corbin in that role with the Constable character. This is a storyline that could play out over many weeks with Angle losing his cool and finally snapping, bringing back the Angle of old!