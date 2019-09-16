5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW after Clash of Champions - Heel turn, New role

The fallout of WWE Clash of Champions could be interesting!

Clash of Champions 2019 had its moments, both good and bad, but the wheel never keeps spinning as RAW comes our way tonight. What could WWE do to keep the momentum of Clash of Champions strong, you ask?

The answer, to put it plainly, is book surprises. With a good deal of surprises on the show, WWE could certainly take the fight to other shows in the time slot and actually bring viewers back to Monday Night RAW.

This is necessary because last week's show, as good as it was, lost out big time in terms of viewership. WWE has a strong base to build upon with Clash of Champions ending the way it did, and it can potentially lead to a good show.

So without wasting any more of your valuable time with a preview, let me jump right into the heart of the matter.

#5 AJ Styles has a brand new challenger for the WWE United States Championship

I thought that it was unfair to ask AJ Styles to wrestle on the Kickoff Show when he's one of the most valuable players in the company at the moment. Moreover, he ended up having one of the best matches in the card against Cedric Alexander that seemed a bit hurried possibly because of time restrictions owing to the slot the match had been booked in.

AJ Styles needs to be back in the conversation again and the best way to achieve this is with a program that the audience actually cares about. Inserting someone like Aleister Black into the US Championship picture could be a great way to achieve the same. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles could also be a program and a route worth exploring.

Either of these men could elevate the title. We'll have to wait and discover who it is.

