5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW- Another NXT invasion, Horsewomen attacked

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 03 Nov 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We could be in for some exciting times very soon

It is impossible to argue that even though SmackDown had a massive show planned for WWE Superstars following Crown Jewel, what eventually happened wasn't too shabby at all. The NXT invasion has received rave reviews from people who are generally not very kind to RAW or SmackDown on FOX.

What that essentially proves is that last-minute changes are never really a bad thing. And I do honestly believe that whatever the original plans for RAW may have been, it needs to be shuffled to accommodate what happened this week on SmackDown.

With that in mind, let me list five surprises that could happen on the show. Feel free to weigh in with your comments below, and let me know what potential dream confrontations you would like to see take place this week, ladies and gentlemen.

So now that an introduction is out of the way, let's dive straight into what we could potentially see.

#5 Velveteen Dream confronts Seth Rollins

Gonna have a Dream day today....ill start with Velveteen vs Riddle pic.twitter.com/W1mnIdSvbu — StonecoldBDT (@Toadman999) November 2, 2019

A lot of people have been wondering where Seth Rollins goes next after his loss to The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. The possibility of a heel turn has been raised because the audience does not seem to be into the idea of Seth Rollins as a babyface. This is for no fault of his own because Seth Rollins does the best that is given to him but for a variety of other unfortunate reasons.

When he comes into the ring and contemplates his future, could we see The Velveteen Dream show up on RAW and take him on in a singles match to prove who the top dog really is? Both men are incredible workers and they are certain to have better chemistry in the ring than say, two guys like The Miz and Ciampa did, recently.

1 / 5 NEXT