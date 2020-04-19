5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - Seth Rollins starts a new stable, Big heel turn

This week's edition of WWE RAW could be loaded with surprises

Could we see Bobby Lashley with a new potential wife?

​ This week's edition of RAW could be very packed indeed

Nobody expected this week's edition of SmackDown to be as packed as it was. And yet, it turned out to be one of the most entertaining episodes of the Blue brand in quite some time.

WWE has a point to prove and with the whole world watching as it's the only 'sports' based program in the world airing at the moment, they will definitely put their best foot forward in the coming weeks. They will up the ante with a constant dose of exciting content that is guaranteed to be packed with surprises galore to give the viewer an escape.

At the end of the day, what is happening in the world around us is unfortunate and WWE provides a distraction, a welcome break in these times of sheer duress. So, with that said, I present 5 surprises that we could potentially see this week.

#5 The Viking Raiders turn heel and ally themselves with the Monday Night Messiah

Seth Rollins launched a vicious attack on Drew McIntyre last week. It has become abundantly clear that McIntyre and Rollins will be part of a WWE Championship feud in the weeks that follow. Unfortunately, with one-half of the Authors of Pain getting injured, Seth Rollins' faction is no more.

However, with it becoming abundantly clear that The Viking Raiders will take on The Street Profits next, I can totally imagine them turning heel and become a part of Seth Rollins' stable, going forward. Even though we know that Drew McIntyre will not lose the WWE Championship so soon after winning it, the fact that Rollins has the numbers advantage may make one think otherwise and add interest to the feud.

It may even force The Street Profits to become allied with The Scottish Psychopath.

