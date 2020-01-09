5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown- Returning Superstar attacks Roman Reigns?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns, unfortunately, may have to watch over his shoulder

WWE SmackDown has put on some solid shows leading up to the upcoming episode. Last week's show was such a massive hit because of the three big returns and the huge heel turn that transpired during the course of the said broadcast.

So, what could potentially happen this week, that could put last week's show to shame, you ask? If WWE SmackDown keeps the surprises coming, then I don't see why they can't repeat their success.

As always, the surprises that I have listed here are not conclusive, and I'm only trying to book the show as a fan of professional wrestling. These are the things that I would like to see as a long-time WWE follower, and let me say at the very outset that I have no insider knowledge.

Now that we've established that, let me also invite you to post fantasy booking scenarios of your own in the comments section below.

#5 Robert Roode returns to take out Roman Reigns

So, Robert Roode was suspended around 30 days ago for failing a Wellness test and while all kinds of rumors are circulating about the man right now, he is due for a return by the time SmackDown comes around. Even though much has been made of the fact that Roode's career will suffer a hit once he returns, you can't keep a man with his work ethic and his legacy in the business down.

And with the return of The Usos, WWE will certainly need a Superstar like him to bolster the ranks of the heel unit of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Robert Roode fits perfectly into this role and if he returns, I don't foresee a scenario where he won't be brought back in this situation. Roode is a veteran and I'm guessing he has learned his lesson already.

1 / 3 NEXT