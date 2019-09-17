5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns finds new partner, Big return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 17 Sep 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will The Big Dog team up with this week?

This week, WWE RAW managed to step it up into the next gear with compelling segments and great matches. WWE SmackDown has a chance to do the same, and they could certainly do so with some surprises.

So what surprises could SmackDown Live book that would shock and wow the WWE Universe? I have a few ideas and suggestions that could certainly make for two very compelling hours.

Let me know your thoughts and views on how WWE RAW was and what you think should happen on SmackDown Live as well. Do you think that Eric Bischoff is doing a better job than Paul Heyman as the draft approaches?

Also, voice your thoughts on all of the surprises that I will mention here...

#5 Roman Reigns and Buddy Murphy form a coalition

Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut pic.twitter.com/4zD6znVznz — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 14, 2019

Roman Reigns bullied Buddy Murphy in the backstage area when it seemed like it was him behind the shocking attacks on his life. The two would go on to have a match that reminded the world that Buddy Murphy was still the extraordinary performer that we know from 205 Live. The two men had a great match that pretty much established Murphy as a star with massive potential.

Now, Roman Reigns would put over Murphy on social media and this makes me wonder if Murphy will ally with The Big Dog to take on the team of the Bludgeon Brothers. Harper and Rowan are on the same page once again and The Big Dog will have to be cautious lest he gets destroyed by their unholy alliance.

There are a lot of individuals in the roster right now who have a chance to break out and become top stars. Buddy Murphy is one of them and his potential is limitless.

1 / 5 NEXT