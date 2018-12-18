5 Surprises that could take place on the SmackDown after WWE TLC

Shane McMahon

WWE TLC was an action-packed show, especially for the Superstars of SmackDown, three of whom were a part of Sunday's main event. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch battled it out for 20 minutes, with Asuka getting the win and her first-ever title on the main roster, thanks to a little help from Ronda Rousey, who got retribution for Charlotte and Lynch's past actions against her.

On this week's RAW, the McMahon family, led by Vince McMahon, announced that the company had heard the fans' grievances and that they would make changes, starting with RAW.

New Superstars are set to be added to both brands, new rivalries, and new matches to also be announced to regenerate interest with fans.

So, what does WWE have in store for this week's SmackDown? Here are 5 surprises that could take place on the SmackDown after WWE TLC:

#5 R-Truth challenges Daniel Bryan

R-Truth

The 'NEW' Daniel Bryan successfully defended his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC in one of the best matches on the show, in not-so-convincing fashion as he won the match with a roll-up cover, to retain his belt.

It seems like the feud between Bryan and Styles will come to an end soon, and it could start off this very week on SmackDown Live. On last week's SmackDown Live show, Mustafa Ali made his debut on the blue brand and impressed the WWE Universe when he faced off against WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan.

We could maybe see Bryan face off against another lower mid-carder, and I have a feeling it may be R-Truth, who is currently on a high after winning Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 alongside Carmella.

We could maybe see Bryan propose an Open Challenge for SmackDown and R-Truth could answer the challenge. It would make for an interesting faceoff between a light-hearted, comical wrestler like Truth, against a serious, no-holds-barred NEW Daniel Bryan.

