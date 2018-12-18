×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Surprises that could take place on the SmackDown after WWE TLC

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.39K   //    18 Dec 2018, 13:26 IST

Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon

WWE TLC was an action-packed show, especially for the Superstars of SmackDown, three of whom were a part of Sunday's main event. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch battled it out for 20 minutes, with Asuka getting the win and her first-ever title on the main roster, thanks to a little help from Ronda Rousey, who got retribution for Charlotte and Lynch's past actions against her.

On this week's RAW, the McMahon family, led by Vince McMahon, announced that the company had heard the fans' grievances and that they would make changes, starting with RAW.

New Superstars are set to be added to both brands, new rivalries, and new matches to also be announced to regenerate interest with fans.

So, what does WWE have in store for this week's SmackDown? Here are 5 surprises that could take place on the SmackDown after WWE TLC:

#5 R-Truth challenges Daniel Bryan

R-Truth 
R-Truth 

The 'NEW' Daniel Bryan successfully defended his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at TLC in one of the best matches on the show, in not-so-convincing fashion as he won the match with a roll-up cover, to retain his belt.

It seems like the feud between Bryan and Styles will come to an end soon, and it could start off this very week on SmackDown Live. On last week's SmackDown Live show, Mustafa Ali made his debut on the blue brand and impressed the WWE Universe when he faced off against WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan.

We could maybe see Bryan face off against another lower mid-carder, and I have a feeling it may be R-Truth, who is currently on a high after winning Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 alongside Carmella.

We could maybe see Bryan propose an Open Challenge for SmackDown and R-Truth could answer the challenge. It would make for an interesting faceoff between a light-hearted, comical wrestler like Truth, against a serious, no-holds-barred NEW Daniel Bryan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Paige
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 surprises that could take place on the SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises that could take place on the RAW after WWE TLC
RELATED STORY
5 surprises that could take place on RAW before TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Storylines For SmackDown Live After WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
4 exciting outcomes that could happen at WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Big Surprises That Could Happen At SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
3 surprises which should take place on the WWE Raw after...
RELATED STORY
3 things that WWE subtly told us on Smackdown Live (11th...
RELATED STORY
5 Last Minutes Surprises that can happen on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown 2018: 5 things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us