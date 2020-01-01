5 Surprises that may happen in WWE in January- Unexpected name wins Royal Rumble, challenges the Fiend?

Who's waiting in line to challenge The Fiend at WrestleMania?

A brand new decade is upon us and whether or not you're a fan of the WWE product today, it is impossible to deny the excitement as WrestleMania 36 draws nearer. January is a critical month as the Royal Rumble happens in January which is the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

What makes January unique for wrestling fans is that WWE NXT is at even footing with RAW and SmackDown now. And this means that a lot of surprises could potentially happen during the month.

In any case, do leave a comment and let me know if there's anything in particular that you're looking forward to, in January. I'd love to hear what you'd want to see.

Now, let's look at all of the potential surprises that could happen in January and the Royal Rumble.

#5 The Demon King wins the Royal Rumble and challenges The Fiend

When Bray Wyatt transformed into The Fiend, his first victim was Finn Balor who did not tap into the Demon Persona back then. Balor would lose to The Fiend and then go and make an instant impact in NXT. But people have been wondering when he'll head back to either RAW or SmackDown, for a long time now.

In my opinion, if The Demon King were to enter the Royal Rumble, chances are that he will win the whole thing because of just how protected the persona has been. And then The Demon could invoke The Fiend and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Championship- a clash of supernatural powers.

This is the best-case-scenario because Balor can stay in NXT until WrestleMania where episodes of the Firefly Fun House could air. This will certainly bring new eyeballs to the product.

