5 Surprises that may happen on WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble- Major heel turn, Drew McIntyre names WrestleMania opponent

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 13:19 IST SHARE

Could we be in store for the clash of ages?

Honestly, WWE Royal Rumble 2020 was a show that far exceeded my expectations and then some, with all its twists and turns. But the Royal Rumble is in the rearview mirror and we must now look ahead to WrestleMania 36 and beyond!

And while that is the next big pitstop in this calendar year, there are many mini-stops along the way, including RAW this week. A lot of surprises could potentially take place at the show and I will list 5 of them for your reading pleasure.

Leave a comment and share your thoughts in the section below, even if you think that my surprises are too ridiculous. As we saw from the return of Edge this week, just about anything can happen in the WWE Universe.

And now that we have established this, let's jump straight into the surprises we could potentially see!

#5 Samoa Joe turns on Kevin Owens

The interaction between Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens have been fantastic 😂#WWE #RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/ZnU6sHaUXO — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 27, 2020

There has never been a friendship in WWE that has not shown cracks, over a long period of time. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, by those terms, haven't even been the best of friends for very long and both men came to blows at the Royal Rumble, where it was every man for himself. They do have a mutual enemy in Seth Rollins, but they're both driven and motivated singles performers too!

And this is why I think Samoa Joe could turn heel again and destroy Kevin Owens on this week's episode of RAW.

And then, he could shockingly ally with Seth Rollins and join his faction in the same way that Buddy Murphy did, getting an instant reward. Samoa Joe has been left out of the conversation for too long and may want a little taste of the spotlight.

1 / 5 NEXT