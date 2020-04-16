5 Surprises that may happen on WWE SmackDown- Bray Wyatt unleashes a Wyatt Family reminder, Unexpected heel turn

The first chapter in the Fiend vs. Strowman rivalry could be quite interesting.

With so many releases, WWE will look at making SmackDown a memorable affair.

Riju Dasgupta

The Fiend and Braun Strowman are currently destined to clash

It's the craziest and most tumultuous few hours in wrestling history, in recent memory. One can only hope to ignore everything that has happened and look forward to this week's edition of SmackDown which is scheduled to be aired live.

With that in mind, what are the surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show, you rightfully ask? Even though a lot of creative minds and souls have been let go, there are a whole bunch that still remain and they will do their best to present the best possible product to fans.

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard have a lot to prove to the world with this particular episode and they may just fill it with surprises galore, in my personal opinion. So let's have a look at what can potentially happen, shall we?

#5 Bray Wyatt unleashes Braun Strowman's black sheep mask

Who would have ever thought when he first made his debut as a member of the Wyatt Family that one day he would go on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania to become the Universal Champion? Well, Braun Strowman has had quite the journey thus far and it all began as a member of Bray Wyatt's stable, once upon a time. Because we know that Bray Wyatt looks at remedying the sins of the past, we could potentially see a Firefly Funhouse segment where Bray Wyatt brings back the black sheep mask.

And all of this could be a distraction for The Fiend to show up from behind Braun Strowman and take him down with The Mandible Claw. This could kick off the Universal Championship feud into high gear and this is just one of those feuds where a winner is impossible to predict because of how strongly booked both of the characters are.

