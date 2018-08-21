Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Surprises To Expect On The SmackDown Live After SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.90K   //    21 Aug 2018, 10:57 IST

Will Samoa Joe play more mind games with AJ Styles?
Will Samoa Joe play more mind games with AJ Styles?

SummerSlam was a show that was packed to the brim with events that reshaped the landscape of SmackDown Live. And I'm certain that the brand has changed forever following the event. WWE's second brand will bring us the fourth straight day of action from Brooklyn. And much could happen during the show.

Do you think RAW became exciting following SummerSlam? Do you think SmackDown Live got short changed at the big event? Let us know in the comments below, dear readers.

I think a good ole surprise or two could certainly make SmackDown Live a very fun show, going forward. I will suggest five of them in this article.

Be sure to let me know some surprises that you may like to see on the show.

#5 The Undisputed ERA cost New Day their title match

Could we finally see the dream feud we've all been waiting for?
Could we finally see the dream feud we've all been waiting for?

Adam Cole lost to Ricochet in his first TakeOver title defense. While none can dispute that someone as talented as Ricochet deserves the title, the fact of the matter is that Cole may be on his way up. There were no call ups on RAW this week. This does not, however, mean that SmackDown Live will not see any call ups.

And I am certain that if Cole does come up, he will not be arriving alone. Cole may be on his way up with some heavy artillery. The Undisputed ERA may have big plans for SmackDown Live, and may want to take on their biggest threat in the division, The New Day.

There's no better way to establish a faction as talented as The Undisputed ERA than with a full fledged program against The New Day. It will also give Woods, Big E and Kingston some fresh blood to work with, and make their act exciting once again.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bludgeon Brothers AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
