5 surprises which could happen in WWE after Crown Jewel

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
633   //    04 Nov 2018, 17:20 IST

RAW once again has a part-time champion
RAW once again has a part-time champion

Perhaps the most controversial pay-per-view in the recent history of WWE has been done and dusted. The booking of the entire show was quite questionable, but at the end of the day, it was a historic and memorable show.

The event saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels after 8 years, Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup by defeating Dolph Ziggler, the WWE Champion retaining his title once again, and The Beast Incarnate destroying Braun Strowman to win his second Universal Championship.

While the booking decisions were baffling, the in-ring performances when given time were amazing.

Here are 5 surprises which could happen in the weeks to come after WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 AJ tames the Beast

Will AJ Styles be the one to slay The Beast?
Will AJ Styles be the one to slay The Beast?

The controversial booking of Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship once again after a lacklustre first run, and AJ defending his WWE Championship, meant that the WWE Universe will once again probably witness The Beast going one-on-one against AJ Styles in a champion versus champion bout at Survivor Series later this month.

This is the exact rematch from Survivor Series last year, where Brock Lesnar defeated AJ Styles in a hard fought battle. That was the best match Brock has had in recent times by a country mile. The length of the match was the one thing that stood out.

One can be sure that this time will be no different. In the absence of The Big Dog, AJ Styles is the company's biggest babyface. AJ's run as the WWE Champion has not been quite memorable, due to some poor booking, but a win against Brock Lesnar could bring back the prestige of the championship.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Brock Lesnar AJ Styles
Vijay Raman
ANALYST
