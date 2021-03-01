5 Possible Surprises for RAW: 2-time Champion could cost Bobby Lashley a WWE Championship win, failing faction could get a push before WrestleMania 37

This week's episode of RAW is going to be an exciting one. Naturally, it's centered around the WWE Championship match, but a lot more can happen. Last week's RAW post-Elimination Chamber was an interesting episode, immediately starting the build to Fastlane 2021 - the final PPV stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

A title change is certainly predicted for RAW, but it may not be the one that is expected. There are only three episodes of RAW until Fastlane 2021 and five episodes until The Grandest Stage of Them All - WrestleMania 37.

Here are the big surprises that could happen on RAW:

#5. What could stop Bobby Lashley from becoming the WWE Champion on RAW?

The Miz and Bobby Lashley will go head to head

The Miz's first WWE Championship defense will happen on RAW, and it promises to be an exciting one. Just eight days after his WWE Championship victory at Elimination Chamber 2021, he will have to defend the title against Bobby Lashley.

Last week on RAW, MVP and Bobby Lashley put a lot of pressure on The Miz to deliver his promise of a WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley - which is why the latter helped him cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Drew McIntyre to begin with.

The Miz kept stalling, telling MVP and Lashley that he didn't mean he would give an immediate title shot. Bobby Lashley issued an ultimatum to The Miz to make his decision, and it was only through Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon that the decision would eventually be made.

Braun Strowman demanded a title shot, and Shane McMahon told him that if he could defeat Bobby Lashley in the main event of RAW, the following week would feature The Miz defending his WWE title against Lashley and Strowman.

Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman, and it will be a singles bout on RAW. Everybody expects Bobby Lashley to destroy The Miz and become the WWE Champion, but is it as guaranteed as we think?

WWE is certainly doing everything they can to present Bobby Lashley as a monster, and we love it. But we can't forget about the two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, either.

It makes perfect sense that Drew McIntyre would cost Bobby Lashley in his WWE title match. While he wasn't present on RAW last week, he could make his return to prevent the former United States Champion from achieving his World title victory.