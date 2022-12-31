5 most surprising events of WWE in 2022

It's been quite a year of surprising events in WWE. Could you imagine a year where “Stone Cold” Steve Austin wrestled a match for the first time in nearly two decades and it wasn’t the most surprising moment? 2022 was just that kind of crazy year.

In the first half of the year, we had compelling storylines and amazing surprises leading up to a very strong WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns' dominance continued and the second half of the year saw Sami Zayn rise to prominence.

Most significantly, however, we witnessed a momentous change in leadership for the company. The ramifications of which will be felt for years to come.

As we try to figure out how the sports entertainment giant can top itself in 2023, here is a list of the top five most surprising events of WWE in 2022:

#5 The many returns to WWE in the Triple H era

It was upsetting for the WWE Universe to see so many talented performers lose their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several names that had a massive impact on the company were suddenly out of a job, with the company citing budget cuts due to the loss of revenue during the crisis. So it was pretty surprising to see the sheer number of performers brought back when Triple H took over the company in the second half of 2022.

The foundation for returns was laid when Dakota Kai came back at SummerSlam alongside Bayley, and the trend continued with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Sarah Logan, Tegan Nox, Candice LaRae, Johnny Gargano, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Emma, Mia Yim, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have returned in the last few months as well.

You could even add in the NXT call-ups of IYO SKY, Legado Del Fantasma, Giovanni Vinci, and Solo Sikoa. These up-and-coming stars have all debuted on the WWE main roster in the second half of 2022 and had a major impact on the fresh feel of the product ever since Triple H took over.

#4. The rise of Sami Zayn

One of the most heartwarming moments in 2022 came when Roman Reigns finally accepted Sami!

Sami Zayn has always been an entertaining part of the WWE roster. However, the three-time Intercontinental Champion has mainly been used as a comedic wrestling talent, as shown when he lost a gimmick match to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. It seemed that this was the role Sami would always play in the company, but that changed in a huge way in 2022.

It started innocently enough as he tried to gain favor with The Bloodline after WrestleMania. After months of effort, Roman Reigns declared Sami Zayn an Honorary Uce in September. He had garnered the respect of Jimmy, but Jey Uso was disgusted by Zayn’s antics. The slow burn of watching Sami Zayn get the respect of The Bloodline has been a highlight of the year.

As the year comes to an end, Sami proved his loyalty yet again at Survivor Series and was embraced by the entire Bloodline. With Zayn on such a roll, what will 2023 bring?

#3. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin wrestles in his first match in 19 years

It was quite a moment seeing a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin match in 2022.

It was a shocking moment when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin abruptly retired after WrestleMania 19. Many had hoped he would return to the ring after his sudden retirement in 2003. Despite the fans' hopes, it never happened. However, that all changed in 2022.

So when Kevin Owens began insulting Texas in the early months of 2022, it was surprising. When Owens invited Steve Austin to a special KO Show at WrestleMania, the angle became even more intriguing. When Austin appeared on WrestleMania 38 Night One, we were all in for a shock. Owens was challenging Stone Cold to his first match in 19 years. At 57 years old, Austin would wrestle again.

And it was truly a match and not just a brawl. Austin even took a brutal-looking bump onto concrete. For a man with a history of neck issues, it was unexpected. After a fun 14-minute match, Stone Cold hit the Stunner to pick up the victory. Fans might have expected Austin to brawl with Owens but to see a proper match in 2022? Incredible.

#2. Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Cody Rhodes and The Elite helping create All Elite Wrestling in 2019 changed the landscape of professional wrestling. Rhodes was not only instrumental in the founding of the company but was at the forefront of some of the biggest moments in the promotion’s early history.

On January 26, 2022, he lost a Ladder match to Sammy Guevera at AEW Beach Break. Little did we know that would be the last of Rhodes in AEW.

Rumors started floating around that Cody Rhodes would return to WWE after a six-year absence. Considering the way he talked about his frustrations with WWE in the past, this seemed unthinkable. As we got closer to WrestleMania without his return, the anticipation grew.

At WrestleMania 38 Night One, Seth Rollins had a surprise opponent. Cody Rhodes arrived to a deafening ovation from the Dallas crowd. It was also surprising to see Cody Rhodes keep his ring gear and theme song from his AEW career. The American Nightmare was in WWE. He proceeded to defeat Rollins in one of the best matches of WrestleMania.

He continued his great early run with a rematch victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. The feud was set to end at Hell in a Cell when one of the shocking moments of the year happened.

Rhodes had torn a pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, he competed at Hell in a Cell with some clearly visible bruising on his chest. It was an incredible moment in a brief and memorable run for Rhodes in WWE in 2022.

Can he top it in 2023? It certainly seems possible.

#1. Vince McMahon retires from the WWE

A professional wrestling world without Vince McMahon is truly shocking.

It is impossible to imagine what pro wrestling would look like without Vince McMahon. When he purchased WWE back in 1982, professional wrestling was a business with many regional promotions. He started putting on shows around the country and took the biggest stars from other promotions.

While other competitors came and went, Vince McMahon led the New York company into becoming a billion-dollar corporation. As we ended 2021, it seemed the 76-year-old workaholic McMahon would lead the company he created for many years to come. What occurred instead was the most surprising moment of 2022 and possibly in all of professional wrestling history.

On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the company. A history of hush money payments using company money was the main cause. It was certainly concerning for the leader of a public company. But Vince continued to run the creative side of the company and appeared on television numerous times over the summer.

But on July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his sudden retirement with a brief tweet. Just like that, the most important man in the history of professional wrestling was done. It was a shocking and sudden end to a 40-year career as CEO. You could argue that the company has been better with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in charge, but you cannot deny that none of us would be talking about professional wrestling without Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

