5 surprising facts about Jeff Hardy

You could see the writing on the wall.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 00:28 IST

What a career

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy has had quite the career in professional wrestling, with his debut coming almost 25 years ago. Now, as he approaches the age of 40, it’s interesting to sit back and reflect on the journey of a man who has had more downs than ups in this business – which is saying something when you consider his accomplishments.

We’d like to think that some of these facts will surprise you, but to be honest, there’s a chance that you won’t blink twice at them. Why? Because Jeff has always been known as a bit of a loose cannon, and there’s an argument to be made that a leopard never changes its spots. Still, it’s hard to deny that it’s great to see him back in the company after all these years.

Whatever he may have done in his personal life, Jeff Hardy has been a trailblazer for a long time now and a lot of Superstars in the present day credit him with being a big factor behind them choosing to be a pro wrestler. Has he made mistakes? Sure, but we’d be hard pressed to name a WWE superstar that hasn’t.

With that being said, here are five surprising facts about Jeff Hardy.

#1 Keith Davis

Nobody could’ve known how far Keith Davis would go

Way back in 1994, the World Wrestling Federation was going through a difficult time with more hardships to come in the following few years. With dwindling ratings and a distinct lack of main event stars, the company was in search of something new and fresh – but despite what we may have led you to believe, Jeff Hardy didn’t quite fit the criteria.

At least, not at that point. At the age of 16, Hardy made his WWE debut as a jobber back in 1994 when he went up against Razor Ramon. He was called Keith Davis because that was the original name of the jobber that was supposed to face Ramon but pulled out at the last minute. Oh, and funnily enough, it was actually illegal for Hardy to be wrestling at such a young age. Shock.

What a feud...