5 most surprising heel turns that WWE can pull off before WrestleMania 37

It's hard to imagine certain WWE Superstars turning heel right now. But Roman Reigns' heel turn in 2020 was an indication that anything is possible in WWE. Here are five heel turns WWE could pull off this WrestleMania season that would take fans by surprise.

#5. Becky Lynch - The perfect storm for WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's status for WrestleMania 37 is uncertain. She had a baby in December 2020, and a few months to get back into ring shape is something that has been seen before.

When Maryse gave birth in 2018, she only took a few months to return to shape. Becky Lynch not only vacated the RAW Women's Championship, but a much more important spot as well - the face of women's wrestling in WWE.

It was for something more important, and at that time, Asuka was the one who took her spot on the top of the RAW Women's division. While she did a great job in a difficult time, it's hard to deny that she hasn't had the same impact as Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch had incredible momentum from the summer of 2018 until WrestleMania 36. After that, she went under the radar and revealed to Money in the Bank winner Asuka that the briefcase was actually to determine the next RAW Women's Champion.

It's hard to imagine Becky Lynch being a heel. She reached a great level of popularity in 2019 and was one of WWE's biggest stars regardless of gender. It was believed that she was one of the biggest-drawing full-time stars on the roster, and her absence has left a big void in WWE.

She will inevitably return, and WrestleMania 37 could be where we see her getting in the ring again. There could be a big twist, with Becky Lynch turning heel for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It's hard to see Becky Lynch as a heel now, but in WWE, you can never say never.