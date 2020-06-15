5 Surprising Moments from WWE Backlash 2020

From "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" to The Miz teasing a turn on John Morrison, Backlash was full of surprises!

Randy Orton and Edge undoubtedly stole the show at WWE Backlash.

Did WWE give us the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash? No, but it was still really, really good.

Did we witness the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash?

Last month, WWE strangely decided to hype Edge versus Randy Orton as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever before it even occurred. It certainly raised the hype of this match to very unattainable levels.

That being said, it was an excellent match put on by two true veterans. To be able to wrestle for 45 minutes straight is quite impressive. It was one of the real highlights on an occasionally plain Pay-Per-View i.e. Backlash. It seems like WWE has already started setting the stage for Summerslam.

As I am still trying to figure out what happened to the Street Profits and Viking Raiders as the cameras cut away, I will present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Backlash 2020.

#5 A double count-out finish

Asuka and Nia Jax fought outside the ring until it was too late.

They just can’t let Asuka have a clean victory as the Women's Champion, can they?

Asuka has unarguably been the MVP of the Performance Center Era in WWE. It started looking as if the Empress of Tomorrow was finally being rewarded for her great work when she won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and the WWE Raw Women’s Championship last month.

However, in recent weeks, she has lost to Charlotte Flair and hasn’t gotten any real revenge on Nia Jax either. Did that finally change on Sunday night at Backlash? Sadly no.

Asuka got in some offense at Backlash but Nia Jax controlled the majority of the match with her unique power moves. They both fought to the outside of the ring and got so busy fighting each other there that the referee was able to complete his ten count, resulting in a double count-out. It is surprising to see a non-finish these days and it is disappointing that Asuka cannot seem to catch a break or get a big victory.

