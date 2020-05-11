5 Surprising moments from Money in the Bank 2020 

Asuka taking the risk right off the bat; I sure hope they catch her, we know Andre would approve

The 2020 Money in the Bank was a unique pay-per-view, to say the least. It was the shortest WWE main roster pay-per-view in years. It was filled with memorable World Title matches, lots of title defenses and the strangest Money in the Bank matches you will ever see.

As I am still trying to figure out what happened to Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio after being thrown out of the ring by King Corbin, I will present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Money in the Bank 2020:

#5 The ending of WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt is happy to have his friend back....for a few seconds.

I like the only people who have been in the audience since the pandemic began are Bray Wyatt’s puppets. They are the true fans of the WWE these days.

The Universal Championship was a unique match. Having Bray Wyatt wrestle, instead of The Fiend, was a very surprising choice before the pay-per-view. The fact that their pay-per-view match went for nearly ten minutes after including the Bray Wyatt character was pretty surprising too. It was however the ending that was the true standout.

Strowman came up from ringside wearing the Black Sheep mask. Bray and his puppets were pretty excited. Braun was going to work with Bray Wyatt yet again. Then Braun quickly stomped on the mask, hit a power slam and got an abrupt victory. It is surprising because the point of the match seemed to be setting up a future rematch.

With the flashes of The Fiend at the end, it seems we will get a rematch. Was it worth it? Time will tell.