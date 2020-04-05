5 Surprising moments from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36

WWE really managed to deliver on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

It was a night full of surprises, shocking title changes and a Boneyard Match for the ages.

The entire WWE Universe loved this match

The Boneyard Match will be nominated for Best Short Film at the Oscars right?

The idea of holding a WrestleMania without fans was an unpopular decision. Why hold a WrestleMania during one of the more tragic times in a generation? It was even more surprising when WWE decided to hold it over two nights.

However, with all being said and done, the first night of WrestleMania 36 delivered. It was full of good matches, incredible spots, an unexpected title change, and a cinematic main event, unlike anything we have seen before. For a pro wrestling show like no other, it delivered a fun night of wrestling. I am ready for night two!

As I am still trying to figure out how the WWE got my mind off the real world for a few hours, I will present my list of the five most surprising moments from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36:

#5 Becky Lynch retaining the RAW Women’s Championship

Well, I didn't expect her to keep her title

It was weird to see Becky Lynch driving her truck to the arena so quietly. It was the theme of the show. But it was the ending that was certainly quite the biggest surprise.

The match was a quick and hard-hitting affair. It was only an eight-minute match but the pacing was strong. Shayna Baszler controlled the offense for the majority of the match and went to get the submission over Becky Lynch. As Shayna was going for her submission finisher, Becky rolled her up to pick up the quick victory.

It was a surprising result, to say the least. Shayna destroyed the entire RAW Women’s Division at Elimination Chamber and looked like a great heel threat to Lynch. Then she lost suddenly and left. Becky Lynch has held the title for almost a year now. It seems they have damaged the most credible threat to her. Where will the story go from here?

