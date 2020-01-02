5 Surprising moments in WWE in 2019

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Yowie Wowie! Bray Wyatt had a great year.

It was the year where the creepy puppets ruled WWE. Seriously. That happened. For real. Who would have thought that at the beginning of the year?

WWE was certainly a mixed bag in 2019. We had some amazing and compelling storylines leading up to a very strong WrestleMania 35. It was also the year of Kofi Kingston. It was the year of interesting returns and very unlikely champions. On top of that, who would have thought a creepy children’s show host would rule the second half of the year? Yowie Wowie indeed.

As I am still figuring out why they felt they needed to tell us Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch where dating so much, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE in 2019:

#5 The First Ever Women’s WrestleMania Main Event

The main event was a historic one to say the least.

It was an interesting year to say the least for the women of the WWE in 2019. Becky Lynch held the RAW Women’s Championship for nearly the entire year. Ronda Rousey left the company after WrestleMania 35. Bayley turned heel and destroyed her Bayley buddies. Sasha Banks dyed her hair blue and turned evil. The entire Women’s Tag Division was forgotten about for a majority of the year until a very chaotic TLC main event in December. It was a true series of up and downs for the Women’s Division to say the very least.

But you cannot deny the historic nature of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have the honor of the first ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history. We shouldn’t ignore the great storytelling that made all three worthy of this special honor. We can debate the match quality itself and especially its “interesting” ending but you cannot deny the true surprise to seeing three talented women ending the show at MetLife Stadium that cold April night.

1 / 5 NEXT