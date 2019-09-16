5 surprising moments from WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Seeing The Fiend is still an amazing sight. Give him the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell!

Luke Harper is back!

WWE Clash of Champions was a mostly predictable night of professional wrestling. You had many champions retain their titles, a controversial ending to the RAW Women’s Championship match, a shocking return and a truly horror style ending.

The WWE seems to be in an interesting place heading into the next WWE Draft and Smackdown’s debut on FOX. Let us hope they keep the momentum going as they get ready to compete against All Elite Wrestling in just a few weeks.

As I am still figuring out if I should be worried Bray Wyatt is going to lose at Hell in A Cell, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Clash of Champions 2019:

#5. Very few title changes

If you thought Kofi Kingston would have a six month WWE Championship reign at the beginning of the year, you are lying.

Clash of Champions was a rare show that actually had all eleven WWE main roster titles defended. The WWE doesn’t always do the best job of building that many meaningful title feuds at the same time. The way they generally build feuds is with many frequent title changes. That didn’t happen on Sunday night in Charlotte.

Only two titles changed hands on Sunday night with the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championship finding new champions. A lot of the titles never seemed to be in much danger. AJ Styles destroyed Cedric Alexander. Bayley cheated to beat Charlotte Flair in under four minutes. Even R-Truth held onto his 24/7 Championship and that title changes hands literally all the time.

It is good to see the WWE give its Champions a chance to build their credibility with longer title reigns. Kofi Kingston has been a WWE Champion for over 160 days now. Who would have seen that coming at the beginning of the year?

