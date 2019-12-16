5 Surprising moments from WWE TLC 2019

Brandon Lasher

Bray Wyatt is just really happy to be at WWE TLC on Sunday night.

I hope they are still fighting when WWE RAW airs on Monday night. WWE TLC was a unique pay-per-view to say the least. We had no appearances on Sunday night from major stars like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Bayley. Still, the show still had a thrilling Ladder Match, an amazing showcase for Black and Murphy, a wonderful return and an exceptionally brutal main event. It will make for an interesting Road to WrestleMania, although it is difficult to see where the company is going on that road at this point in time and that is fine by me.

As I am still figuring out why the RAW Tag Team Championship match was all about KFC chicken, I will try to distract myself by presenting this list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE TLC 2019.

#5 A Lot of Wins for the bad guys

Score one for the people who cheat in relationships.

WWE doesn’t always do a good job supporting their heels. They seem to build them up enough just to get fed to the popular babyfaces who sell a lot of merchandise. It happens time and time again. At least for one night at WWE TLC, evil had a really great day.

The four major matches on the card all ended with a clear bad guy victory. Baron Corbin (with some help) defeated Roman Reigns. The children's show host Bray Wyatt destroyed The Miz. Rusev was unable to get his revenge against Bobby Lashley in the Tables Match. Even Asuka and Kairi Sane were able to cleanly defeat the two biggest stars in the Women’s Division in a TLC match. It was a rare sight to see and it's probably WWE extending existing feuds into early 2020, but it provided very credible victories for a host of Superstars who desperately needed it on Sunday night.

