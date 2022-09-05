5 Surprising moments from WWE Clash at the Castle

Heading into WWE Clash at the Castle, many WWE fans were naturally optimistic that Triple H's appointment as Head of Creative would improve the product significantly. RAW and SmackDowns have arguably improved in quality, but the first UK stadium show in thirty years was the one everyone was looking forward to.

WWE Clash at the Castle was seemingly one of the best premium live events in a long time. Fans, both in the arena and watching at home, got some surprising debuts, an instant classic Intercontinental Championship match, and an enthralling main event.

In this list, we will look at the top five most surprising moments of WWE Clash at the Castle:

#5. Bianca Belair is pinned clean at WWE Clash at the Castle

Damage Control celebrates a huge win.

WWE Clash at the Castle opened with the six-woman tag team match between Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss, and Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Bayley). The Cardiff crowd certainly loved singing to Bayley, however, she did not appreciate them back.

The match was a fast-paced encounter between six of the most talented women the RAW roster has to offer. It allowed all six women to showcase their talents. But the real surprise came at the end of the match.

Dakota Kai laid out Bianca Belair and was quickly followed by Bayley hitting a move on Belair and then Iyo Sky hitting The EST with a moonsault. The Role Model then took advantage of the situation and followed it up with a pin on Belair.

Fans did not expect The EST to be pinned in the match due to her strong booking on WWE programming. So this result at Clash at the Castle probably sets up a future Bayley vs. Bianca Belair match for the latter's RAW Women's Title.

#4. Liv Morgan wins clean at WWE Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan celebrates her biggest victory to date on Saturday night.

Liv Morgan was in an interesting place heading into WWE Clash at the Castle. She won the Smackdown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank in July. However, she hasn't really broken out of the underdog role.

Morgan won the title by cashing in on an injured Rousey at Money in the Bank and then tapped out at Summerslam, but the ref didn't see it. These controversial wins arguably failed to establish her as a dominant and strong champion. You could see the crowd possibly turning on the popular Morgan going into WWE Clash at the Castle.

Her title match at WWE Clash at the Castle will certainly help that perception of some. Morgan fought against submission specialist Shayna Baszler and even attacked Baszler's arm throughout the match.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was able to then hit her finisher off the ropes for her first clean title victory since early July. If the goal was to make her look like a stronger champion, then WWE finally helped that cause at Clash at the Castle.

#3. Dominik Mysterio attacks Edge and his father at WWE Clash at the Castle

A heel turn for Dominik Mysterio had been teased for so long that you couldn't blame WWE fans for thinking it would never happen. If it was going to happen at Clash at the Castle, you would have expected it to occur during The Judgment Day vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio match, where he could cost his father an important victory. But it happened in a much more surprising way on Saturday night.

After Edge and Rey Mysterio won their match, Dominik hit The Rated R Superstar with a low blow. A shocked Rey Mysterio pleaded with his son and got a clothesline for his efforts. The two legends looked on in shock as Dominik walked away.

This has led to some obvious questions about why Dominik turned heel after the match where Edge and Rey won and not during it.

Although The Judgment Day laughed at the scenario, there was no indication of whether he will join Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in the faction. Despite the arguable booking, it sets up an interesting segment on the upcoming episode of RAW.

#2. Tyson Fury's involvement at WWE Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury had an interesting involvement in the main event.

It certainly wasn't a surprise to see Tyson Fury get involved in the main event on Saturday night. WWE made sure fans saw the WBC Heavyweight Champion repeatedly throughout the UK event, giving fans the impression that he could be somehow involved in the main event. However, the way he got involved on Saturday night was certainly surprising.

Austin Theory was looking forward to cashing in his Money in the Bank Contract as Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre were out cold inside the ring. Tyson Fury, who was sitting ringside, didn't appreciate Theory's attempt to win the title. He knocked out the young star with a fist to the jaw as the latter was cashing in his contract.

However, Tyson Fury didn't interfere in the outcome of the main event. He simply entered the ring after the match. He shook Roman Reigns' hand and sang a song with Drew McIntyre.

It was a strange feel-good ending after The Scottish Warrior was cheated out of the victory.

#1. Solo Sikoa debuts to cost Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

The WWE fans in Cardiff certainly wanted Drew McIntyre to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the United Kingdom. It would have been a feel-good moment to see McIntyre be the one to finally end Reigns' two-year hold over the world title. Also, The Tribal Chief had none of his usual allies in The Usos and Sami Zayn available on Saturday night.

After Drew McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss and followed it up with a Claymore Kick, it seemed like the special moment fans were eagerly awaiting might finally occur. As the referee's hand was about to go down for the three count, he was pulled out of the ring by NXT star and The Usos' real-life brother Solo Sikoa.

This distracted Drew McIntyre, who was quickly hit by a spear from the Universal Champion. As a result, Roman Reigns has retained the title once again, and another member of his family has seemingly been added to The Bloodline.

It was certainly a surprising turn of events and went on to showcase the exceptional planning of The Head of the Table as he brought in another family member.

What did you make of Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments section below.

