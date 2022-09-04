"See ya Monday" - Edge sends warning to WWE RAW star after attack at Clash at the Castle

Edge delivered a warning to Dominik Mysterio following his actions at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with Rey Mysterio to battle Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside for the match.

Ripley beat Dominik down during the match outside the ring. The 25-year-old then tripped up Finn and it led to Rey hitting Balor with the 619. Edge followed it up with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Dominik got into the ring with Edge and his father, as he shocked the fans by turning heel, the former SmackDown tag team champion hit the 11-time world champion with a low blow and then leveled Rey with a Clothesline before exiting the ring.

The 48-year-old took to Twitter after Clash at the Castle to thank the fans in the UK and Rey Mysterio for allowing him to be a luchador for a minute. He then delivered a warning to Dominik and said he will see the 25-year-old on WWE RAW.

"Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom."

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom. Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom. https://t.co/3MMkG2tQKe

Jimmy Hart wants to manage Dominik in WWE

Jimmy Hart believes he could be the one to take Dominik's career to the next level as his manager. The 2005 Hall of Fame inductee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and claimed that he could help Dominik in the future if Rey Mysterio were to retire.

“You know who I think I can really help? Dominik,” Hart said. “Yes, because if and when his daddy retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik’s young right now. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous.” [From 3:32 to 3:48]

John Bradshaw Layfield, known to the WWE Universe as JBL also showed interest in possibly managing Dominik. However, it appears that he already has a new client as JBL's limo picked up Happy Corbin on the latest episode of SmackDown.

You can check out the full results of the Clash at the Castle by clicking here.

Do you think Dominik needs a manager to succeed in WWE? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi