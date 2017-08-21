5 surprising twists that could happen on the Raw after SummerSlam 2017

As shocking as SummerSlam was, things are just bound to get weirder.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 17:05 IST

Expect Raw to be an absolutely power-packed show, this week!

SummerSlam is over and now, we move on to a brand new era of action for WWE's flagship brand. We saw a string of title changes and developments on the show that should have a massive impact on the future.

Raw comes to us from the Barclays Center once again, and for the third time in a row, fans are in for a treat. What twists and turns can we expect on SummerSlam's fallout show for the red brand?

We have a list of five major surprises that we could witness on the Raw after SummerSlam:

#5 Unfinished business from SummerSlam

Could Strowman and Lesnar initiate their next program on Raw?

The Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam was everything that it promised to be, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it as a 'Match of the Year' candidate when the time comes around, at the conclusion of 2017.

However, the highlight of the match was when Lesnar and Strowman came face to face, and the crowd simply erupted, wanting to see the two behemoths clash. We sense that WWE senses money in this feud, and may want to book it for a later date, in a singles format.

The Fatal 4-Way match actually made Strowman look strong, and for once, "The Beast" looked vulnerable. We believe that if Lesnar does come out to the ring during Raw, he may be confronted by Strowman and challenged to a contest.

Considering how dominant WWE made Strowman look, Lesnar may actually be the underdog in this particular contest.

Don't be surprised to see a face to face confrontation between the two on the fallout episode of Raw.