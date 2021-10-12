5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly never headlined WrestleMania 

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year and the one night where WWE crosses over into the mainstream. Many important matches in professional wrestling history have taken place at the Showcase of the Immortals.

As a result, wrestlers all over the world aspire to headline WrestleMania and create a special moment. But sometimes, the biggest stars on the roster get lost in the shuffle and miss out on a spot in the main event, even if they end up stealing the show.

In fact, some of the most iconic matches, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker, and Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat, didn't even go on last.

The WWE Hall of Fame is full of legends who've left their mark on professional wrestling's biggest stage but never got to close out WrestleMania.

With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who surprisingly never headlined WrestleMania:

#5 Two-time WWE Champion CM Punk

When CM Punk left WWE, one of his biggest gripes was that he never got the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Even though he became one of the biggest stars on the roster after the "pipe-bomb" promo, he had to play second fiddle to The Rock and John Cena.

Punk received matches against high-profile opponents in Chris Jericho and The Undertaker, but he felt his work throughout the year should've earned him a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

While The Straight Edge Superstar was undoubtedly the best performer in professional wrestling at the time, it's hard to fault WWE for choosing John Cena and The Rock as headliners. WrestleMania 28 and 29 ended up being two of the most profitable events in the company's history.

