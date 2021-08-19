Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns getting multiple WrestleMania main events over him

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins has commented on Roman Reigns being the guy who goes on last at WrestleMania instead of him.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had a massive history together, both working alongside and against each other in WWE. The former Shield brothers are two of the biggest and most decorated superstars on WWE's current roster.

However, when it comes to WrestleMania main events, Roman Reigns leads the charge by a large margin, having main-evented five WrestleManias. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, inserted himself into the WrestleMania 31 main event by cashing in his contract during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He walked out as the new champion to close out the show, referred by many as 'The Heist of the Century'.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021, Seth Rollins spoke with Yahoo Sports and claimed that main-eventing WrestleMania is the one thing that he has really wanted. Rollins added that while he has had multiple incredible moments, it has always been Roman Reigns "for better or worse" who has main-evented WrestleManias:

“I would be lying to you if I said the WrestleMania main event isn’t the one thing that I have really wanted,” Rollins said. “You look back at my career in WrestleManias, I have had some incredible moments, but I have never been the guy who has been on the marquee, slated to go on last. Roman is going to be the guy, for better or worse, he’s going to be the guy who will go on last at WrestleMania. It certainly provides an intriguing amount of possibilities. That’s where everyone who enters this industry wants to be, but we have a long time to get there.”

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will be in two marquee matches at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 against John Cena. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and John Cena has been highly intense, and fans can't wait to see the two clash this Saturday.

Seth Rollins is set to have a "dream match" against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam 2021. The two have some massive history together and their one-on-one match at SummerSlam has the potential to be a match of the year contender.

