5 Surprsies for RAW: Grand Slam Champion to interfere in US Title match, 2-Time Champion's in-ring return to be delayed?

We've reached the halfway point of September, and RAW has certainly picked up pace. The build-up to WWE Clash at the Castle continues, with a lot of that is set to happen on the red brand this week.

So what will be the fallout from last week's bizarre ending to RAW? What will happen this week to continue to peak our interests? There could be big surprises that WWE has in store for us on the red brand this week:

#5. What surprise awaits in the first-time-ever match-up on RAW?

In a first-time-ever match-up, Bobby Lashley is set to take on AJ Styles. It's a big match that we would have loved to see at a show like Clash at the Castle, but for whatever reason, it's happening on RAW.

To provide a little context, last week, Lashley defended the title in an excellent bout against Ciampa. The match was almost sabotaged thanks to 2-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz. However, AJ Styles came out to counter The Miz and in the process, Lashley managed to retain his title again.

Styles has now been granted a title shot. A big surprise would be to see Styles win the US Title from "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley, who has had arguably the best run of his career this year (despite spending a lot of 2021 as WWE Champion).

It would be slightly surprising if The Miz interfered in this match.

#4. What will Riddle have to say in the Exclusive interview?

What will The King Of Bros have to say on RAW?

Riddle hasn't been seen since SummerSlam 2022 when he was taken out by Seth Rollins despite already being injured. He only made it worse for himself when he called out Rollins despite his match being postponed due to an injury.

This week on RAW, we will see Riddle in an exclusive and presumably pre-taped interview. The King Of Bros is expected to announce that he will be fit to return for Clash at the Castle 2022.

However, it would be a surprise if he declared that he was far from ready to return.

#3. A bizarre twist to the car crash story

One of the background storylines on RAW last week was that of the car crash. We saw a lot of commotion in the background with the car crash while Kevin Owens was being interviewed. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were among those seen inspecting the scene.

It wasn't a big deal per see, but WWE wanted it to be in the back of our minds. The ending of RAW saw AJ Styles beat The Miz before The Phenomenal One was distracted by what was happening in the crowd.

On the front row, the returning Dexter Lumis was seen being handcuffed and forced away by the security team. Putting two and two together, many of us have simply assumed that Lumis is behind the car crash. But a surprise would be if there is a new twist that involves another superstar and not Lumis.

#2. Seth Rollins to be occupied with The Street Profits?

Seth Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins last week

Since Summerslam 2022, Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been occupied by The Street Profits. He mocked them and told them that they needed to break up, and the seeds of a breakup have seemingly been planted in the process.

He also defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in excellent matches, proving both superstars' singles potential. However, given that it has been a mini-feud, not too much has been made of it. It will be interesting to see how things play out.

But it would also be surprising if his mini-feud with the former tag team champions continues.

#1. A surprising outcome in the Women's Tag Team title tournament

Who will advance to the next stage?

In the first-round of the Women's Tag Team title tournament qualifier, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up to face Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss have been occupied with Bayley's newly-formed faction. They will team up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle to face Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

While Asuka and Alexa Bliss are expected to win the contest, it would be slightly surprising if Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop advance instead. This could likely happen via interference from Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

