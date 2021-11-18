5 Survivor Series records that may never be broken 

This weekend marks the 35th annual Survivor Series event. Of all the pay-per-views run by WWE, only WrestleMania has seen more iterations.

Over the past three decades, several Survivor Series records have been created and broken. A number of WWE Superstars have debuted and retired and many others have left their mark on the pay-per-view forever.

Records in WWE are made to be broken, but it appears that some of the records that have been created at Survivor Series in years gone by may be difficult to surpass.

The following list looks at just five current records from the show that may never be broken.

#5. Natalya holds the record for most female appearances at Survivor Series

Natalya has been part of every Survivor Series show for almost a decade and currently holds the record with eight appearances, which will be nine after this weekend.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her debut at the show back in 2008 and has been a firm fixture in the Women's Division ever since. Many of the women who are close to Nattie when it comes to appearances have already retired from the company. While others are involved in championship matches this weekend.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte are the only female wrestlers who could feasibly break the record but since Nattie is still wrestling her record will continue to grow out of reach until she retires. It's already an impressive feat that Nattie has remained part of the company for more than 13 years, but in the current climate, it's hard to see any other woman being able to achieve this.

Naomi is also sitting on five Survivor Series appearances at present but the former champion isn't currently set to be part of the show this weekend unlike Banks, Natalya, and Flair.

By the time Natalya retires from the company, her record may be out of reach. Despite not being handed all the accolades she deserves throughout her time in WWE, Nattie will always have a mark on the annual Survivor Series event.

