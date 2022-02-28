5 tag teams that should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The annual WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on April 1st in Dallas, Texas - the site of WrestleMania 38 later that weekend. The Undertaker has already been announced as the headlining inductee, a decision that will get no argument from the vast majority of fans.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

While many feel that the Undertaker should be the only inductee given his vast and iconic career, in addition to the time restraints that will be put on the event, WWE will continue its usual tradition of building out an entire class of inductees.

As part of this, there are usually several categories that WWE looks to fill in a Hall of Fame class. One such category is usually devoted to honoring a legendary tag team.

Tag teams aren't a big focus of the current WWE product, but the company still does a solid job of honoring its past, a time when their tag team division was given as much prevalence as the singles division.

To date, Rick and Scott Steiner are rumored to be this year's tag team of choice, which makes sense given that Rick's son, Bron Breakker, is the NXT Champion.

This article outlines five other tag teams that should be considered this year or in future years. Naturally, inductees are always a source of debate across all sports, but the following should leave little room for argument, given their impact on the industry.

#5 In our list of tag teams that should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: The British Bulldogs

History of Canadian Pro Wrestling @HistoryofCanad1



Fantastic top rope suplex by Dynamite for the W!



The fans' reactions at this time told the story - the Bulldogs were ascending and were destined to win the WWF Tag Belts at Wrestlemania 2



2/3 @_daveyboysmith and Dynamite were truly peaking as a tag team in 1986Fantastic top rope suplex by Dynamite for the W!The fans' reactions at this time told the story - the Bulldogs were ascending and were destined to win the WWF Tag Belts at Wrestlemania 22/3 @_daveyboysmith and Dynamite were truly peaking as a tag team in 1986Fantastic top rope suplex by Dynamite for the W!The fans' reactions at this time told the story - the Bulldogs were ascending and were destined to win the WWF Tag Belts at Wrestlemania 22/3 https://t.co/0MW5BIAZjY

One half of the team, Davey Boy Smith, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, primarily recognized for his success as a singles wrestler. While this is well-deserved, fans who followed the World Wrestling Federation in the mid-1980s still talk about Smith's tag team with Tom Billington, aka The Dynamite Kid.

Their championship win over Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake at WrestleMania II, in addition to their excellent series of matches with Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart, easily put them in the conversation as one of the top teams of all time and strong candidates for an induction to the WWE Hall of Fame.

It's also important to remember that from an in-ring standpoint, the Bulldogs were ahead of their time, introducing a style to U.S. audiences that began to pave the way for what fans are seeing in today's product.

So, in addition to a great body of work, their contributions to the industry as fans know it today shouldn't be overlooked.

#4 The Rougeau Brothers belong in the WWE Hall of Fame

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Who was a fan of The Rougeau Brothers?! Who was a fan of The Rougeau Brothers?! https://t.co/KHE6zboEv6

The Rougeau Brothers certainly deserve their spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. After having a moderately successful babyface run in the company from 1986 until mid-1988, Jacques and Raymond Rougeau found their best success as "All American" heels managed by the legendary Jimmy Hart.

Beyond that, Jacques found further success during the 1990s, first as "The Mountie," which featured one of the more memorable entrance themes still remembered to this day.

Later in the decade, he was part of another successful tag team when he was paired with Pierre Ouellet as the "Quebecers" and later the "Amazing French Canadians." Together, the pair won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times.

Raymond scaled back his time in the ring and transitioned into a role behind the commentary desk, a role he held intermittently with WWE until being released in 2021.

While both found success separately over the years, it was their initial run in the mid-80s that cemented the foundation of the greatness that was yet to come.

#3 The Midnight Express should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Network @WWENetwork



But which duo was better: The Midnight Express or The Rock 'n' Roll Express? It was the rivalry that revolutionized tag team wrestling...But which duo was better: The Midnight Express or The Rock 'n' Roll Express? #TagTeamWeek It was the rivalry that revolutionized tag team wrestling... But which duo was better: The Midnight Express or The Rock 'n' Roll Express? #TagTeamWeek https://t.co/oykksJPB1h

Typically, WWE likes to induct talent that has had their best success in the company. Occasionally, they will make an exception when a talent's contribution to the industry goes above and beyond the norm.

In 2017, the company decided to induct the legendary "Rock and Roll Express" (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) into the WWE Hall of Fame, despite realizing much of their success in the National Wrestling Alliance. Arguably, their most memorable feud was with Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton, and later Stan Lane - the "Midnight Express."

Managed by Jim Cornette, a recommended Hall of Famer in his own right, the team's matches with Morton and Gibson set the bar for tag team wrestling during that time.

#2 The Brain Busters should be WWE Hall of Fame-bound

Though Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as members of the iconic "Four Horsemen" faction in 2012, both deserve their own moments for their contributions as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

While they found their best success in the National Wrestling Alliance, they had a memorable run in WWE in late 1988 through a majority of 1989. Bringing the legendary Bobby "The Brain" Heenan to his first WWE Tag Team Championship, the Brain Busters represented a shift from the power teams that WWE was known for to lighter wrestlers who could more than hold their own with bigger performers.

They were also dedicated to mastering the art of tag team wrestling, often utilizing commonly overlooked rules such as holding the tag rope and utilizing double team moves within the allotted five seconds.

Simply put, a WWE Hall of Fame induction is a must.

#1 Demolition deserves to be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_



Listen live at: This morning live at 10AM ET, Demolition join us live on 80s Wrestling The Podcast to talk all about their new project they are working on with us! You can call in at (516) 595-8295.Listen live at: BlogTalkRadio.com/80sWrestlingTh… This morning live at 10AM ET, Demolition join us live on 80s Wrestling The Podcast to talk all about their new project they are working on with us! You can call in at (516) 595-8295.Listen live at: BlogTalkRadio.com/80sWrestlingTh… https://t.co/rAlFfHVdz1

Inducting Demolition has been the source of many conversations among fans over the years. There's no denying their contributions to WWE during the 1980s, and a Hall of Fame spot is a no-brainer.

For one reason or another, the two sides have not been able to resolve their differences over the years, which has resulted in fans having to wait year after year.

Hopefully, cooler, more logical heads will prevail over time, and Demolition will be able to take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame, as their combination of speed and power had been unmatched for many years during the 1980s.

Which tag team do you think should be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha