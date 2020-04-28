5 Tag Teams we want to see 'The Revolt' face now that they've left WWE

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, The Revival

On the 10th of April this year, the wrestling world collectively rejoiced as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, collectively known as The Revival, were granted their release from WWE. The former 'Mechanics' had been very public in their intentions to leave the company after being creatively stifled for several years and the belief they had more to offer as a collective.

Fans had watched them steal the show almost every single night at NXT against the likes of #DIY, American Alpha, and the Authors of Pain to, within a relatively short time frame, being the laughing stock of the Monday Night RAW tag team division and having to shave each other's backs.

So when the news broke that they were free to explore 'future endeavors', everyone began to imagine the countless bouts we would get to see on both the independent scene and in other major wrestling companies around the world. Now known as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and operating together under the new moniker, 'The Revolt', the wrestling world is the proverbial oyster for the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

And we aren't any different, so please enjoy five suggestions of teams that we would love to see 'The Revolt' face off against now that they've left the WWE.

#5 The Revolt vs. The Briscoe Brothers

Mark and Jay Briscoe, The Briscoe Brothers

One of the best aspects of The Revolt leaving WWE and moving outwards into the wider wrestling universe is that we get to see them face off against stonewalls of the tag team scene that we couldn't have ever imagined. And why it may not be able high on some people's lists, the brutality of The Briscoes coming up against the technical intricacy would create a very interesting match indeed.

Mark and Jay Briscoe have been at the top of the independent wrestling world for the best part of two decades now and, despite both being closer to forty than ever before, show no real signs of slowing down. The Revolt want to prove themselves? Who better to do this than against the team that believe themselves to be the benchmark of tag team warfare.

As mentioned, the clash of styles could play into the story; The Briscoes can attempt to secure hardcore stipulations for their matches or perhaps even just bringing in weaponry whenever they feel like it. On the flip side, The Revolt can showcase their own brutality through targeting body parts or isolating an individual. This all does depend on if the newly released team decides to travel to the world of Ring of Honor but we will have to wait and see.