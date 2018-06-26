5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (25 June 2018)

Extreme Rules match cancellation, the return of The Authors of Pain, and an incredible main event!

Seth Rollins fought Dolph Ziggler in the main event

Seven matches took place as WWE Monday Night Raw emanated from San Diego, California this week.

The show began with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley suffering a surprise defeat against The Revival, while the second match saw Curtis Axel defeat Matt Hardy three weeks before The B-Team and The Deleters of Worlds battle for the Raw Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules.

The Authors of Pain were also in action, defeating local talents Rich & Rex Gibson, and Ronda Rousey’s friend and training partner, Natalya, was able to make Alexa Bliss tap out in a one-on-one match following a distraction from Alexa’s Extreme Rules opponent, Nia Jax.

Elsewhere on the show, the latest chapter in the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley rivalry saw the latter launch a brutal post-match attack on her frenemy following their loss against The Riott Squad, while Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens defeated the equally dysfunctional Finn Balor and Baron Corbin in a tag match via count out.

In the main event, Seth Rollins looked on course to regain the Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler until Drew McIntyre caused a disqualification, prompting Reigns to come to his fellow Shield member’s aide.

In this article, we take a look at five things we learned from this week’s episode.

#5 Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are not the guys to dethrone Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns faced The Revival

After a “disagreement in contract negotiations” with Brock Lesnar, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle revealed at the start of this week’s show that the planned multi-man match at Extreme Rules to determine a #1 contender for the Universal Championship will no longer take place.

Instead, the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns stepped up a gear with both men trading heated insults before they teamed up for the second week in a row against The Revival. This time, however, a distracted Reigns suffered a rare pinfall loss when he was rolled up by Dash Wilder for the 1-2-3.

If it wasn’t clear before, the crowd reaction to both men this week showed that neither one of them should be the one to dethrone Lesnar as Universal champion. The San Diego fans barely reacted when Reigns and Lashley were touted as the next champ, with both ‘babyfaces’ receiving less-than-favourable receptions in the opening segment.