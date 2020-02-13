5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (February 11th, 2020)

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A very royal WWE Backstage took place with both King Booker and the Queen.

Charlotte Flair joined the panel this week and CM Punk came back into the fold once more as an analyst. Flair talked about several topics including winning the Rumble, her advice to new signee Simone Johnson and her thoughts about how things have changed in NXT since she was a part of that brand.

Stephanie McMahon was briefly interviewed by Renee Young at the WrestleMania 37 press conference. Kofi Kingston looked fondly back on the Road to KofiMania last year while recent happenings on RAW also took center stage.

Since Sheamus was driving the pace car at this weekend's Daytona 500 race, a brief segment compared NASCAR with the WWE. The history and partnership between the two sports was remembered as the likes of Goldberg, John Cena and others have shown up at various races. Randy Orton and Flair also continued to toy with fans regarding their decisions and actions following the Royal Rumble.

Here are five takeaways from the February 11th, 2020 episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 RAW Rumblings

The seeds that were originally planted near Survivor Series are now pointing towards April

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka for the second time in about a month on the latest episode of RAW. But before The Man could celebrate another victory over the Empress of Tomorrow, Shayna Baszler crashed the show and brutally attacked Lynch. After nearly choking her out, Baszler then bit the back of Lynch's neck.

Of the brazen attack, Booker T claimed that "it caught me off guard" while Paige got "more of a Mike Tyson vibe" from the attack. She added that "it was strange but people are talking about it." Punk added that "she's a [expletive] and she doesn't need it (to bite Lynch's neck)" He felt that "she's got the legitimate background (in MMA)" and "going forward, she's a bad guy, if she needs that extra something, then bite her."

The Voice of the Voiceless also chimed in on the ongoing saga between Randy Orton and Edge. Since Orton attacked Matt Hardy after Hardy sought an answer for the attack on Edge, Punk gave his thoughts on the Viper. He claimed that "a motivated Randy, when he's dialed in and he can really sink his teeth into something, I don't think there's anyone better."

Paige added a thought on Hardy asking "is this the last time we're going to see Matt Hardy?" after he received a conchairto of his own from Orton. It was a bit strange that the panel did not discuss Hardy's great promo before being attacked as a part of the encounter.

1 / 5 NEXT