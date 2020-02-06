5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (February 4th, 2020)

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Scottish Psychopath joined the show after winning the Royal Rumble.

It seems as if the last two competitors in each Royal Rumble match might be the special guests for February on WWE Backstage. After runner up Roman Reigns joined the show last week, the man who won this year's bout, Drew McIntyre, joined the show this week as the guest. It was also revealed that the Queen, Charlotte Flair, would be in studio next week for the show.

The panelists picked McIntyre's brain regarding his journey of getting fired to then working the independent scene before then being rehired in WWE. The WrestleMania 33 match between Reigns and The Undertaker was also revisited as Reigns and the panelists reflected on the match.

Promo school was a bit different this week as only a guest, Greg Miller of Kinda Funny on YouTube, cut an in-studio promo on an absent Xavier Woods. Both are heavily involved in the gaming world so it made sense to have Miller target Woods.

Many other recent happenings were discussed like Flair's victory in the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton's "promo" from the latest RAW and the return of Ruby Riott. Otis and Mandy going on a date was also briefly addressed.

Here are five takeaways from the February 4th, 2020 edition of WWE Backstage.

#5 Opening thoughts

Is the Beast among the Top 5 of all time?

Late last week, John Cena claimed that Brock Lesnar was the "greatest in-ring performer of all time." The panelists agreed that Cena "knows a thing or two about what goes on in the WWE."

Christian felt that The Beast is "probably top five in my opinion to step into the ring and do this." Ember Moon rejoined the show and agreed, saying that "Brock Lesnar is the best. He's an attraction and people pay money to see him whether they say it or not."

Booker T added that Lesnar is a "guy that's no nonsense" and that he "makes it real. He makes you feel something that no other guy in the locker room makes you feel." Christian added that the Beast "gives you the feeling that things could go off of the rails very quickly" and that "when you share space with Brock Lesnar, he elevates your status."

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair's Rumble victory was also briefly discussed. Moon chimed in, saying that "Flair was not my fan pick to win the Rumble but I love this match up" after Rhea Ripley confronted the Queen on RAW. Moon went on, saying that "Rhea has proven her dominance. She's beaten so many women who have paved the way for this evolution."

Some were cautious of Ripley's upcoming match with Bianca Belair being overlooked. Christian claimed that because of that "it adds layers (to the eventual match)" and that "she (Belair) should be offended" by the potential 'Mania showdown taking spotlight away from her upcoming bout with the Nightmare.

1 / 5 NEXT