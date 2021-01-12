5 Talking Points from RAW- Top star seemingly vanishes, Ric Flair betrays his daughter (11th January 2020)

The latest episode of RAW saw several last-minute changes as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was out of action after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, the scheduled match between McIntyre and Orton was scrapped. What we got instead was a clash between two of the most fierce rivals in recent WWE history- Randy Orton and Triple H.

On the other hand, Charlotte's story with her father, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans took an interesting yet questionable turn. A rising Superstar was surprisingly squashed, while former rivals turned friends, possibly joining the tag team division.

That said, let's dive in and discuss the major talking points coming out of RAW that has already gotten the WWE Universe talking. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

#1 Triple H vs. Randy Orton ends in disqualification as Alexa Bliss returns to attack Orton on WWE RAW

Triple H opened this week's episode of WWE RAW. Just as he was about to speak up, he was interrupted by his former Evolution stablemate and long-time rival, Randy Orton. The two engaged in a verbal back-and-forth, after which The Viper challenged HHH to a match. Though initially reluctant, the former 14-time world champion seemingly accepted the challenge after he punched Orton in the face.

The scheduled match between the two started with only ten minutes left in the show, and it became abundantly clear that the bout wouldn't be the fight everyone had expected it to be.

Five minutes into the match on RAW, the lights dimmed, and The Fiend's appearance had become apparent. However, as it turned out, Triple H's sledgehammer was caught on fire, after which he simply vanished. Alexa Bliss then appeared in the ring, much to the shock of Orton. She threw a fireball into the eye of The Viper, almost blinding him. The show ended with The Viper screaming in agony.

Yet another episode of RAW ended on a cliffhanger. To be honest, WWE hasn't really delivered on any of the cliffhanger endings with a satisfying result. The biggest talking point of this segment was HHH's fate.

Did Triple H team up with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss to unsettle Orton? Or is he a victim of the sinister games of the duo? All of this and more have to be answered in the coming episodes of RAW. Otherwise, all of this would be termed as a desperate attempt to get the ratings up.