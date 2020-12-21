5 Talking points from TLC 2020 (20th December): Top star set on fire, 2 major championships changes hands

TLC 2020 was, for most parts, a good pay-per-view. Both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship matches lived up to the expectations fans had from the two bouts. On the other hand, two title changes also occurred, with two new sets of tag team champions crowned.

A huge albeit expected return of a female Superstar in the women's tag clash, along with a surprising finish to the SmackDown Women's Championship also transpired at the final pay-per-view of the year. However, the main event was a massive disappointment with a head-scratching albeit fascinating finish.

Most importantly, TLC 2020 was successful in opening up several possibilities for WWE going into the next year. The company should be smart enough to consider this a new beginning and must attempt to bring things back on track.

So without any delays, let's dive in and recount some points that have already gotten the people talking. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comment section.

#5 Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire to win the Inferno match at TLC

The announcement of this match as the main event of TLC was quite a surprise in itself. If nothing else, it had ensured that Kevin Owens did not walk out of TLC as the Universal Champion in the previous match.

Back to the point, this match mostly consisted of the two guys trading punches amid flaming fire until the final few moments when Randy Orton used a gas can to douse The Fiend. After setting him on fire, Orton delivered an RKO and then set him completely ablaze.

The closing visual was undeniably a cool one, but what it means for The Fiend would be the real question. Does it mean the character The Fiend is dead for good and Wyatt's old persona of The Eater of Worlds would return seeking vengeance? Or does it indicate Randy Orton losing his sanity, something that The Fiend has successfully achieved previously with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman? The possibilities are genuinely endless.

While the WWE has done a decent job in creating the mystery around what could happen, it would be a difficult task to come up with a convincing follow-through for today's events at TLC.