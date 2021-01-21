5 Talking Points from this week's WWE NXT (20 January 2021) - Incredible end to Fight Pit match, shocking upset in Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic

This week's episode of NXT primarily focussed on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Imperium took on Lucha House Party in one of the first-round matches while The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory) squared off against Kushida and Leon Ruff in the other one.

The Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament also kicked-off on this week's NXT, with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter taking on Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in the inaugural match.

Apart from this, the main event of this week's NXT saw Timothy Thatcher taking on Tommaso Ciampa in a brutal Fight Pit match that concluded with an incredible and memorable spot.

That said, let's discuss all the major developments from this week's NXT that has gotten the WWE Universe talking. Do share your favorite moments from this episode in the comments section below.

#5 Timothy Thatcher wins the Fight Pit match after a grueling battle with Tommaso Ciampa on NXT

In the main event of this week's NXT, the highly-anticipated Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa took place. It was originally scheduled to take place on NXT New Year's Evil a couple of weeks ago but was postponed.

The first-ever Fight Pit match took place between Thatcher and Riddle last year on NXT. It was the former EVOLVE Champion who emerged as the winner in that bout as he forced The Original Bro to submit.

The match featured several spots. Both Superstars started by brawling on top of the structure with both Ciampa and Thatcher looking to get the upper hand. The match kicked into overdrive once both men were down in the ring.

Advertisement

The spot where Ciampa used the referee's back to deliver a Willow's Bell to Thatcher was quite creative and unique. However, it was the ending that was absolutely brilliant. Thatcher trapped Ciampa's one leg in the steel structure, while he applied the Stretch Muffler on the other to force the former NXT Champion to tap out.

Post-match, the two men showed each other respect subtly. Thatcher needed this win desperately, and it seems that his NXT career is back on track. While Ciampa has nothing more to achieve on NXT, an alliance with Thatcher can make them a force to reckoned with in the tag division.