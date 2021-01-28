5 Talking points from this week's WWE NXT (27th January 2021) - Challengers emerge for NXT Women's Championship, Balor seemingly backs out

This week's WWE NXT was yet again dominated by the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches. MSK took on Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in the opening match of NXT, while last year's finalists, Grizzled Young Veterans, faced off against Kushida and Leon Ruff.

Aliyah and Jessi Kamea locked horns with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the first-round Women's tournament match. On the other hand, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is now facing a dual challenge for her title, with two Superstars laying their claim over the gold.

Apart from that, Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly wrestled the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, in the main event of the night. That said, let's discuss all the developments from this week's NXT that has gotten the fans talking. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly come up victorious in the main event of the night

In the main event of the night, NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The match was a result of last week's developments where Balor was asked by NXT GM William Regal to find a partner if he wants to get his hands on the tag champs. As a result, Balor aligned with the Undisputed Era and asked O'Reilly to join him for the match.

While the match was good, it wasn't anything special. Considering how accomplished as tag team performers Balor and O'Reilly are, the match should have been more exciting than what it was. That said, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan losing the bout was even more disappointing.

Yes, they are the heels in this story, but this undermines the value of the gold the two are holding.

Post-match, Pete Dunne along with Lorcan and Burch, unleashed an attack on the Balor and Reilly. However, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and Roderick Strong made the save for them. Balor sliding out of the ring during the final staredown was a smart decision as it shows the NXT Champion is still unsure about taking this alliance forward.

As for the Kings of NXT, Pat McAfee should be brought back into the stable, as three heels going against four babyfaces doesn't make a lot of narrative sense. Or are we still slowly heading towards O'Reilly turning to the dark side and possibly aligning with the Kings off NXT? Things will become clearer in the weeks to come.