5 Talking Points from this week's WWE RAW (18th January 2021) - Alexa Bliss invokes The Fiend, Gillberg appears

The latest episode of RAW was yet again a topsy-turvy night with some highs and lows. While the main event segment featuring a match between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Asuka was terrific and had some terrifying story developments, Randy Orton opened the show wearing a mask and delivering a meandering promo.

On the other hand, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali has ignited a rivalry with Kofi Kingston over the latter taking his spot in the Elimination Chamber match in 2019, where KofiMania was born. The Miz and John Morrison's segment with their chief guest Goldberg turned out to be a damp squib with the WWE Champion contender's look-alike Gillberg showing up.

While Charlotte Flair was gunning to find her winning ways back by defeating Peyton Royce on RAW, Ric Flair spoke about the nature of his relationship with Lacey Evans.

#5 Alexa Bliss pins RAW Women's Champion Asuka by executing Sister Abigail

Alexa Bliss put a terrifying act in the main event of RAW, where she seemingly invoked her dual personality that resembles The Fiend in more ways than one. Virtually squashing the RAW Women's Champion Asuka, Bliss ended the show in a truly memorable way.

Earlier in the night, Bliss had invited The Empress of Tomorrow to her 'playground', and everything seemed cheerful albeit subtly sinister until the point the champion uttered the name of The Fiend. Bliss turned visibly angry and scared Asuka off from the ring.

The match started on a normal note, with Asuka dominating the proceedings in the initial stages. However, soon the lights went off, and when they returned, Bliss' demeanor had changed to more sinister. Soon, Alexa Bliss found herself dominating the champion with her defensive technique. She felt no pain and even applied the Mandible Claw, though Asuka somehow managed to get out of it.

A Sister Abigail to the RAW Women's Champion ended things on a shocking note. Bliss switched back to her regular persona, with the show closing in Bliss saying 'Let Me In' in The Fiend's voice.

This was a truly great ending, and the possibilities here are endless. Bliss has become the favorite to win the Women's Rumble match, while The Fiend can return anytime now since he made his presence felt today by controlling Bliss. On the other hand, Orton can find himself in trouble during the Rumble match, with The Fiend making an appearance seems to be a strong possibility. Both Bliss and Wyatt winning the Rumble matches and continuing to terrify RAW on their way to WrestleMania 37 would be great to watch.