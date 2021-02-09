5 Talking points from this week's WWE RAW (8th February 2021): Shane McMahon and Keith Lee return

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured the returns of Shane McMahon and Keith Lee. While McMahon announced the competitors for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Lee took on Riddle in hopes of finding himself in the United States Championship picture.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans with the stipulation that if Evans won, she would challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Apart from that, Lana finally got to face Nia Jax in a Tables match.

Let's now look at all the developments from this week's WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Shane McMahon appears on WWE RAW to announce Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE RAW this week. He and Adam Pearce announced the blockbuster Elimination Chamber match where Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, The Miz, and Randy Orton. While that match is bound to be fantastic, the choice of competitors is pretty head-scratching.

As big as a legend Jeff Hardy is, he has done virtually nothing of note in recent weeks on WWE RAW. Eliminated from the Royal Rumble in less than three minutes, Hardy found himself at the bottom of the card, yet he's competing for the WWE Championship. Ditto for The Miz, as despite holding the MITB briefcase, he's nowhere close to the position where he should be wrestling for the world title.

The singles encounter between McIntyre and Sheamus might now take place on Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21. Considering the WWE Champion has no clear opponent for WrestleMania 37, WWE might as well push this rivalry until the show, as it has all the elements of a feud that can span weeks and months. If at all the company is planning to culminate this rivalry at WrestleMania 37, crowning Sheamus at Elimination Chamber could be an intriguing possibility.

Advertisement

It will give the rivalry more heft, and the WWE RAW creative can tell the classic story of a babyface valiantly chasing the title. It'll also give McIntyre his proper WrestleMania moment in front of a sizable crowd.