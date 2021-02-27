5 Talking Points from WWE SmackDown on 26th February 2021: Bianca-Banks clash official, Reigns assaults Bryan

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown had several developments that make the Road to WrestleMania 37 exciting. A major WrestleMania 37 match was confirmed, while Universal Champion Roman Reigns is staring at a challenger for his title at Fastlane 2021.

Seth Rollins and Cesaro finally kickstarted their feud on SmackDown in a tremendous segment. Apart from this, Apollo Crews notched up a momentum-boosting win over Shinsuke Nakamura. A new team joined the SmackDown's tag team division, making it stronger than it looked a few weeks ago.

Let's look at all the developments from WWE SmackDown that has left the WWE universe buzzing.

#5 Daniel Bryan fails to win Universal Championship shot on WWE SmackDown

In the opening segment of WWE SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, bragged about his victory at Elimination Chamber. The Tribal Chief warned Edge about the consequences of facing him at WrestleMania 37, and commanded him to walk off as he doesn't stand a chance.

Daniel Bryan came out and called Reigns a coward. He said he'd give The Tribal Chief a chance to set things right by putting his title on the line at Fastlane 2021. Later during the show, Adam Pearce declared if Bryan would defeat Jey Uso in the main event of the night, The Yes Man would get his match at Fastlane.

In the main event of SmackDown, Bryan and Jey Uso wrestled a terrific encounter that ended with both getting counted out, which was a shame. It was deliberately done by Uso so that Bryan didn't walk away with the opportunity to challenge Reigns.

Post-match, the former 5-time WWE Champion took out his frustration by locking Jey in a Yes Lock, but the Tribal Chief came to help his cousin and they unleashed a 2-on-1 assault on Bryan. Edge didn't come out to rescue Bryan though he was present backstage on SmackDown.

It's practically guaranteed that Bryan will face Reigns at Fastlane 2021. While his chances of winning are slim, the fans can be sure of a cracking contest.

On the other hand, Bryan would be miffed with Edge as he didn't come out to even the odds. It was a subtle tease towards a possible feud between the two sometime down the line.