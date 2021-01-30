5 Talking points from this week's WWE SmackDown (29th January 2021) - Braun Strowman returns, RAW Superstars show up 

The latest episode of SmackDown was a surprisingly light watch, considering it was the go-home episode to Royal Rumble. Except for the intense talking segment between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, other parts of the show were not very heavy on the intensity level.

Bianca Belair faced off against Bayley in the opening match of this week's SmackDown in a feud ending clash. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio took on Baron Corbin for the second week in a row.

Several RAW Superstars made their presence felt during the night's main event match that ended in chaos.

#5 Braun Strowman and RAW Superstars show up to create chaos in the main event of this week's SmackDown

In the opening segment of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan spoke about his intention of winning this year's Rumble match and find his way into the main event of WrestleMania 37. He was soon interrupted by RAW Superstar AJ Styles, and the two exchanged barbs, which resulted in a match between the two later in the night.

Just when their match was about to reach its crescendo, chaos broke out with Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Big E, and Shinsuke Nakamura getting involved in the bout, resulting in a DQ finish. A six-man tag team match between Styles, Cesaro, Zayn taking on Bryan, Nakamura, and Big E, began after an ad break on SmackDown.

After a few minutes, even this match ended in a DQ when RAW Superstars The Miz and John Morrison took down Big E, with whom they had already gotten into a scuffle earlier in the night. To further the chaos, Otis came out and made the save. Post another break, a five on four tag match begun on SmackDown.

It became abundantly clear once the match restarted for the third time that this is nothing but an exhibition for the Royal Rumble match. Sheamus and eventually a returning Braun Strowman also made their presence felt by making their intentions clear going into the Rumble match.

With Strowman's inclusion, the Rumble match has certainly gotten more exciting. While nobody expects him to be the winner, he can run amock the participants and accumulate a hefty number of eliminations. All said and done, Daniel Bryan and Edge seem to be the front-runners, and it would be a massive shock if someone other than these two comes up on top come Sunday.