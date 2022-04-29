5 Tallest current WWE Superstars

WWE prides itself on having superstars that are “larger-than-life”. Over the years, fans have seen superstars of almost mythological legend. Athletes like Rey Mysterio with his jaw-dropping agility, Brock Lesnar with his incredible size and speed, and Mark Henry with his ungodly strength.

One of the qualities that can certainly help a superstar become larger-than-life is height. Names like Giant Gonzalez, The Big Show, and The Great Khali became known mainly due to how they towered over their opponents. While taller wrestlers are not exactly known for being the best workers, their height alone certainly brings eyes to the product.

Here is a list of the five tallest superstars in the WWE main roster locker room today. Note that in case of a tie, superstars will be sorted alphabetically.

#5. T-BAR is 6’7” tall

Once known as Dominik Dijakovic on NXT, T-BAR made his main roster debut on the August 3, 2020 episode of SmackDown as part of RETRIBUTION.

He has maintained the T-BAR name even after the stable disbanded at 2021 Fastlane.

T-BAR during his time with RETRIBUTION

At 201 cm tall, one would think the company would have something definite planned for a superstar his size. But it seems the company is currently struggling to utilize the big man in a consistent manner, with the majority of his matches having him job to other wrestlers on WWE Main Event.

At 35, there is still a bit of time for the company to figure out a set plan for T-BAR, perhaps repackaging him into a different character that can see his potential fully realized.

#4. Happy Corbin is 6’8”

The happiest man in WWE is next on the list, at a staggering 6’8” or 203 cm tall. Corbin has certainly used his height to his advantage and is an incredibly accomplished athlete in his own right. Before wrestling, he played as an offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals. He is also a three-time Golden Gloves champion and a former grappling champion.

One of the most widely known WWE Superstars, Corbin is a former United States Champion, Money in the Bank, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. He defeated Kurt Angle in what was the Hall of Famer’s final wrestling match at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Commander Azeez stands at a very commendable 6’9”

At 206 cm, Commander Azeez is certainly an intimidating foe. Known as Apollo Crews’ right-hand man, Azeez began his WWE career much before that.

Commander Azeez celebrates with Apollo Crews

He made his main roster debut at 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event, entering at number 37 before being eliminated by the eventual winner Braun Strowman. Azeez was then repackaged as Dabba-Kato, appearing on Raw Underground, where he would defeat many local wrestlers and develop a winning streak, which was also ended by The Monster Among Men.

Like Corbin, Azeez is also a former footballer, having played for a handful of teams in his native country Poland’s football league. He was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 but was released after having played three preseason games.

#2. Shanky is 213 cm or 7’0” tall

Shanky with Jinder Mahal

Shanky made his debut on WWE’s Superstar Spectacle premium live event as one of 10 Indian wrestlers that the company had in their developmental system. He is currently the second-tallest superstar on the roster.

Prior to signing with WWE, the 7’0” tall 310lbs Shanky was a Bollywood actor, having made his film debut in the 2019 film Bharat.

He decided to start wrestling after hearing The Great Khali talk about his new wrestling academy, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, and joined the promotion in 2015.

Shanky remained with the company until his January 29, 2020 signing with WWE. On May 5, 2018, he defeated Faruqua Khan to win the CWE World Heavyweight Championship, a title he held until he was defeated by Super VIP on August 21 that year.

#1. Omos has an incredible height of 221 cm

Taking first place is none other than the colossus Omos. At 221cm tall, not only is Omos the tallest player on the WWE roster today, but he is one of the tallest superstars in professional wrestling history.

His height of 7’3” means that he is taller than the Big Show, Kevin Nash, and even The Great Khali. So much so that he manages to make the 6’3”, 273lbs Bobby Lashley look like an ordinary human being!

Omos was picked up by WWE following a college basketball career that saw him represent the University of South Florida, where he played as a center. WWE signed him on January 1, 2019 and he began training with Kevin Nash at the Performance Center, making his in-ring debut on a July 18 house show.

At only 27 years old, the future looks bright for Omos, and only time will tell whether he will go down as one of the most dominant giants in wrestling history.

Which entry on the list surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

