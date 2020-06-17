5 Tallest Superstars in WWE history

The WWE Superstars on this list are so massive that even the Big Show and Big Cass failed to make it to the top 5!

WWE's newest Giant Ninja makes it to the third spot while a Hall of Famer makes it to No. 2.

WWE has hired some of the tallest athletes in the world over the years

WWE has always been known as the land of opportunities, and if you have the size to tower over half the WWE roster, then you are given preference by those in charge of the company.

We’ve seen WWE sign the tallest and biggest athletes in the sport, and even if they can’t get the big men to join their promotion full time, they get giants like Shaquille O'Neal and Tyson Fury in one-off matches to pull in the crowds.

The appeal of larger Superstars has been so effective that regular-sized men like Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Ricochet are seen as underdogs in most of their matches due to their size.

Over the years, fans have seen mammoth men and women compete in the company, with men like The Big Show and Kane having tenures lasting over two decades. However, even those two seven-foot giants are nowhere near the tallest men the WWE has ever hired!

The company continues to sign giants like Braun Strowman and Jordan Omogbehin even today and look to build them up as credible forces in the ring.

With that in mind, we will look at the 5 tallest WWE Superstars in the history of the company.

#5 The Great Khali — 7'1"

Not many people can cast their shadow on Kane!

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali is arguably the most accomplished WWE Superstar on this list!

Standing at 7 foot 1 inch tall and weighing over 150kgs, The Great Khali was a mountain inside the ring who made the lives of his opponents very difficult. While Khali had the size to intimidate his opponents, his limited skills in the ring and slow movements ensured that he never became as big a player in WWE as The Big Show or Kane.

The WWE Superstar stood only an inch taller than those two giants and yet failed to make a similar impact leading to him becoming a comic act later in his career. He is also the only giant in the list who was eliminated by Beth Pheonix during a men’s Royal Rumble match!

Khali held the World Heavyweight Championship for over two months!

Khali’s WWE career lasted almost a decade and the Superstar got some major rivalries against WWE’s biggest names such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Batista during his prime.

While most of WWE’s viewers would remember Khali as the tallest wrestler they ever saw perform in the WWE ring, he is in fact the fifth tallest man to take the fight to other WWE Superstars.

